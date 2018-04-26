Posted on

The South Beach restaurant featured on ‘Hustle & Soul’ is finally happening. We think.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Get ready, Miami.

The star of “Hustle & Soul” is apparently putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated restaurant,  Pink Tea Cup Villa.

On Wednesday, chef/restaurateur Lawrence Page retweeted a post of a video showing the sign going up at 1542 Washington Avenue in South Beach. The original post came from the Twitter account of The Pink Tea Cup, in NYC.

“We’re about to tear some s–t up!” Page says in a voiceover in the clip.

“PINKTEACUP VILLA is underway South beach, Miami has no idea what’s about to hit ‘em,” reads the caption.

The 5,500 square foot eatery was originally slated to open late December or January, reported The Real Deal.

He is definitely excited about his new digs.

“We’re going from 30 seats in Brooklyn to 300 in Miami,” Page told Parade in March, adding, “It was very tough. I had a very hard year this year.”

Meanwhile, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to check his local place out and are wishing him great success.

If the Villas is anything like his Brooklyn soul food spot, we are pumped.

Who doesn’t want to jam  on some collard greens, grits and chicken and waffles after a long night partying in SoBe?

The new episode airs at 10 p.m. on WEtv.

 

