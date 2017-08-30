Posted on

Hurricane Andrew survivor The Rock steps up for Harvey victims

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of many celebrities doing his part.

Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Chris Brown is donating after Kevin Hart issued a challenge to his famous friends.

The Rock, who costarred with Hart in the 2016 movie Central Intelligence, donated $25,000 to the Red Cross.

Not that Johnson did it anonymously, but still…respect.

He told his followers how he understood the pain people were experiencing as he lived through Hurricane Andrew. 

“The eye of that storm crossed directly over us,” the wrestler turned movie star wrote of the Cat 5 storm in August 1997. “It was devastating, we survived and we got stronger, and so will you.” 

