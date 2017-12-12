The Rock has no problem being outnumbered by women in his household
The Rock is officially outnumbered.
The former UM football star turned big screen action hunk is expecting another girl with his singer/songwriter girlfriend Lauren Hashian.
Dwayne Johnson announced the happy news via Instagram Monday with the help of his toddler daughter, who’s almost 2.
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”
Yep there’s a lot of female hormones going around the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star’s household.
“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
Johnson also has a teen daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.