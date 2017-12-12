HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (L) and singer Lauren Hashian attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

The Rock is officially outnumbered.

The former UM football star turned big screen action hunk is expecting another girl with his singer/songwriter girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

Dwayne Johnson announced the happy news via Instagram Monday with the help of his toddler daughter, who’s almost 2.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

Yep there’s a lot of female hormones going around the “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” star’s household.

“And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson also has a teen daughter, Simone, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.