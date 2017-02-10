The Grammy Awards are about music, but the drama is real

Adele at the Brit Awards in 2016. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

The buzz over the face-off between pop’s biggest divas has racial overtones in a racially-charged moment. Both are nominated in the big general categories of Record, Song and Album of the Year; Beyonce for “Lemonade” and yeah-ladies-you-better-get-in “Formation” and Adele for “25” and the single “Hello.”

Will Queen Bey, exalted ruler of the pop universe, finally whip the Academy into “Formation”? Or will Adele, the classic pop-soul songstress, take home the big prize?

Will #GrammysSoWhite start trending? And what will Kanye do?