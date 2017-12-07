Posted on

The original supermodel Cindy Crawford in Miami: ‘Art Basel has officially taken over’

MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 06: Cindy Crawford attends Art Basel Miami Beach 2017 - Eduardo Cosentino & Cindy Crawford Co-Host Exclusive Dinner With Chef Jose Andres at TATEL Miami on December 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Cindy Crawford is one busy babe.

The supermodel is in Miami for our city’s biggest international event.

On Tuesday night, Crawford co-hosted an exclusive evening of cocktails, dinner and conversation with Cosentino and celebrity chef José Andrés at TATEL Miami. 

Backlit in Miami.

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Crawford was also with her hubby Rande Gerber at  Faena  Hotel in South Beach on Wednesday to host another dinner in celebration of Act 1 2017, created by Sebastian Faena and in partnership with Lifewtr.  The fab evening, hosted by the hotel’s owner Alan Faena, brought out Act 1 models, including the power couple’s son, Presley Gerber.

Earlier in the day, Cindy was in workout gear, sweating out the toxins. She posed in front of a piece of art with the caption: “Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over.”

Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over 🌈

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

