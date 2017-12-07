The original supermodel Cindy Crawford in Miami: ‘Art Basel has officially taken over’
Cindy Crawford is one busy babe.
The supermodel is in Miami for our city’s biggest international event.
On Tuesday night, Crawford co-hosted an exclusive evening of cocktails, dinner and conversation with Cosentino and celebrity chef José Andrés at TATEL Miami.
Crawford was also with her hubby Rande Gerber at Faena Hotel in South Beach on Wednesday to host another dinner in celebration of Act 1 2017, created by Sebastian Faena and in partnership with Lifewtr. The fab evening, hosted by the hotel’s owner Alan Faena, brought out Act 1 models, including the power couple’s son, Presley Gerber.
Earlier in the day, Cindy was in workout gear, sweating out the toxins. She posed in front of a piece of art with the caption: “Miami morning! Looks like #ArtBasel has officially taken over.”