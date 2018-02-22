SAN BERNARDINO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Rapper Kodak Black erforms onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at NOS Events Center on December 16, 2017 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Good news: Kodak Black had three criminal charges against him dropped after his arrest last month.

Bad news: The rap star is still in jail, reports TMZ.

One charge each of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a delinquent, grand theft of a firearm, and child neglect was dropped, according to the outlet.

The rapper, born Dieurson Octave, was hauled off in cuffs Jan. 18 after a raid on his Pembroke Pines home following a live Instagram video showing people using marijuana; Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found close to 95 grams on site. A baby was also present.

Black was held without bond and charged with grand theft of a firearm, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon, suspicion of committing child neglect and two counts of violating of probation.

The charges also include two counts of probation violation, stemming from other arrests in Broward County and Florence, South Carolina, and St. Lucie County.

Octave’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, argued that many people were in the house and his client did not own a stolen gun that was found in the raid.

Black may be behind bars but has access to the Internet. His Twitter account has been fairly active. Just the other day, he wrote a post that may reflect his current situation: “Anything we go through is a test of time.”

