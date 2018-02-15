The latest billion-view Youtube music video was filmed in Miami Beach

The latest video to reach one billion views on Youtube was filmed at The Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. British pop songstress Dua Lipa, who sings earworm “New Rules,” filmed the music video throughout the hotel’s rooms, halls and pool area.

Dua Lipa and a flock of girlfriends star in the highly choreographed video which reveals how women depend on each other to stay away from toxic relationships. Lipa began her career as a kid posting covers to Youtube. Now a recording artist, her “New Rules” video is the 100th Youtube video to make the billionaire club.

According to Youtube, it took 223 days for the video to reach the 1 billion mark. At the top of the list is still “Despacito,” with close to 5 billion views.