Posted on

The latest billion-view Youtube music video was filmed in Miami Beach

sexy video
'New Rules' via Youtube.com
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

The latest video to reach one billion views on Youtube was filmed at The Confidante Hotel in Miami Beach. British pop songstress Dua Lipa, who sings earworm “New Rules,” filmed the music video throughout the hotel’s rooms, halls and pool area.

Dua Lipa and a flock of girlfriends star in the highly choreographed video which reveals how women depend on each other to stay away from toxic relationships. Lipa began her career as a kid posting covers to Youtube. Now a recording artist, her “New Rules” video is the 100th Youtube video to make the billionaire club.

According to Youtube, it took 223 days for the video to reach the 1 billion mark. At the top of the list is still “Despacito,” with close to 5 billion views.

Comments

More Like This
Wynwood Yard will host “safe space” event after Parkland school shooting
Five lessons everyone should learn from a Miami Drag Queen
I cried watching ‘Black Panther’: Why this superhero movie means so much right now
Miami Guide
These are the most popular Miami destinations (according to Lyft)
Art Wynwood or Grove Arts Fest this Presidents’ Day weekend? We’ll tell you
Skip dinner and a movie. Your date wants to do something fun for Valentine’s Day.