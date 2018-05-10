The Kardashian sisters star in a sexy video for the Met Gala. Vogue even approves.

Leave it to the Kardashians.

Kim and her half sisters Kendall and Kylie waltz actually added some class to an already classy event, the annual Met Gala.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, perhaps the pickiest woman on the planet, obviously approved.

Vogue magazine, which sponsored the tony fundraiser, posted a video on its Instagram of the three women posing in their glamorous dresses.

The caption for the clip, shot at the museum’s French Wrightsman galleries, read: “Sister act,” with myriad designed related hashtags.

Kim looks like she is wearing liquid gold, her hourglass shape on full display. Kendall is in a sleek off shoulder white pantsuit; while new mom Kylie is in a black glittery number with train.

We at Miami.com are the first to criticize the Kardashians if they do something off the wall.

But we have to say we approve in this case.

Way to keep it classy, ladies.