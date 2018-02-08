The ‘Jersey Shore’ reboot just announced a surprise guest – and not everyone’s happy

Guess who’s coming to dinner?

There’s a special guest headed to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation house in South Florida.

In a video posted on the MTV show’s Instagram Wednesday, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino opens the door of the rental with his mouth full of food. Once he sees who’s come calling he looks flabbergasted.

It’s his nemesis: Angelina Pivarnick.

Fans of the original “Jersey Shore” may recall the troublemaker who joined the reality series for the first season way back in 2009.

Her spoiled behavior mixed with a lack of work ethic got her booted from the house in the third episode. But Pivarnick returned in season two when the gang decamped to Miami Beach. Needless to say, the aspiring singer’s appearance did not go well, leading to violent confrontations with Snooki and The Situation.

So yeah, Pivarnick is pretty over the top, even for Jersey Shore peeps.

Which explains Sorrentino’s expression when he sees her at his doorstep.

“You still think I’m a dirty little hamster?” she asks.

“Who sent you?” Sitch replies.

In a memorable argument, Sorrentino and Pivarnick got into it. He called her “a dirty little hamster.” She said that the gym rat looked like “Popeye on crack.”

So get ready for drama. But nothing romantic. Pivarnick just got engaged to Chris Larangeira. It’s unclear if loverboy will be showing up at the house, too.

The reboot premieres on April 5 on MTV at 8 p.m.