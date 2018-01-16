An image from Aaliyah's last music video, which was filmed before her untimely death in 2001.

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was a singer, model and actress whose R&B sound was as groundbreaking as her looks were stunning. She was a 90s princess whose life was taken from the world far too early in a tragic plane crash en route to Miami from the Bahamas where she filmed the music video for “Rock the Boat.”

The singer would never made it to the mainland. Her plane, a small two-engine aircraft that was overloaded with equipment, crashed and exploded on Aug. 25, 2001 before ever making it to the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport. She was 22.

Gone but never, ever forgotten. Her death was untimely. But Aaliyah’s legacy is forever.

The internet remembered the “One in a Million” singer on her birthday, Jan. 16. Tweets included memoriams by celebrities, appreciation posts and old clips.

Aaliyah so many people ❤️ your Style & Music! I wish they all got a chance to meet you to see how CARING you were to EVERYONE you met! I CAN STILL HEAR YOU LAUGH & me you @Timbaland joking😌we MISS YOU so much but I know you are surrounded by ANGELS 4 your BDAY😇🎂🍰 WE LOVE U pic.twitter.com/18SCsTF3Fz — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2018

Aaliyah's Best Fashion Moments (a thread) pic.twitter.com/W5saEvvoso — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) January 16, 2018

Happy birthday to the beautiful Aaliyah, who would’ve turned 39 years old today. Always loved, never forgotten ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wo9DVcguxJ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) January 16, 2018

Happy Birthday to the one and only Aaliyah! pic.twitter.com/8BE4pn4tiw — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) January 16, 2018

Today we remember the life of Aaliyah on her 39th birthday. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with her and her family. 🎂🙏 @AaliyahHaughton pic.twitter.com/VYUz8HGp4M — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 16, 2018

We miss you, Babygirl.