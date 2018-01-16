Posted on

The internet is remembering singer Aaliyah on the anniversary of her birthday

Aaliyah
An image from Aaliyah's last music video, which was filmed before her untimely death in 2001.
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Aaliyah Dana Haughton was a singer, model and actress whose R&B sound was as groundbreaking as her looks were stunning. She was a 90s princess whose life was taken from the world far too early in a tragic plane crash en route to Miami from the Bahamas where she filmed the music video for “Rock the Boat.”

The singer would never made it to the mainland. Her plane, a small two-engine aircraft that was overloaded with equipment, crashed and exploded on Aug. 25, 2001 before ever making it to the Miami Opa-locka Executive Airport. She was 22.

Gone but never, ever forgotten. Her death was untimely. But Aaliyah’s legacy is forever.

The internet remembered the “One in a Million” singer on her birthday, Jan. 16. Tweets included memoriams by celebrities, appreciation posts and old clips.

We miss you, Babygirl.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Cold weather is coming back, Miami. Are you ready this time?
Take a look at the bar that is replacing Segafredo Brickell
Here are the best spots to celebrate your birthday – even if you’re grown up
Miami Guide
Pro TipHow to park in Brickell City Centre without losing your car
A Jazz Lover’s Guide to Miami
Tourists Pitbull is opening his first restaurant this summer. Here’s what it looks like.