Miami finally gets its Waffle House. It’s about time.

One of the most iconic breakfast spots for after-party meals, weary travelers and late-night comfort food is coming to Miami-Dade County.

God is sooo good. Waffle House coming to Miami Gardens. #ISeeYouWorking Posted by Shanader Momperousse on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The first Waffle House in the county is coming to Miami Gardens, just south of Northwest 199th Street and U.S. 441. City leaders think it will be in place by early 2018.

“The [developers] are in for permits and they should be moving along pretty good over the next couple months,” City Manager Cameron Benson said.

Representatives from Waffle House approached the city about a year ago to develop the site, which is the previous home of the popular Jamaican/Chinese restaurant Nice Mon.

There’s no building yet but a sign on a fence around the property promises that the restaurant is coming soon. Anxious fans of the All-Star Special, pecan waffles, sausage biscuits and more have taken notice on social media.

South Floridians including filmmaker Billy Corben and Sun Sentinel NFL writer Omar Kelly also tweeted messages of appreciation for the coming restaurant, both saying that their “prayers have been answered.”

Yes. Our prayers have been answered. The FIRST Waffle House in Miami-Dade. @unclelukereal1 https://t.co/DAzpeyl0PR — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) April 19, 2017

I just saw a sign that says a Waffle House is opening in Miami Gardens on NE 2nd Ave. My prayers are answered. First one in Miami. pic.twitter.com/UTZD1EBWE7 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 11, 2017

The South Florida area isn’t fully devoid of Waffle Houses though. There are three in Broward County — in Southwest Ranches, Davie and Fort Lauderdale.

Miami Gardens also expects to bring another popular chain to the city as a Wawa convenience store is set for a shopping center off Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street. The city also has one of the three Sonic Beach restaurants in Miami-Dade.