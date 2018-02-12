The Donald’s first first lady, Ivana Trump is living it up in Miami

She coulda been sitting in the White House but this is much, much better

President Donald Trump’s ex wife Ivana Trump is living her own best life in Miami.

Trump was seen Sunday lunching with her lady friends at Kiki On the River off of the Miami River. The group, which arrived by yacht, had a lively rose-colored lunch with seemingly not a care in the world.

Ivana was overheard gushing to staff that Kiki reminded her of the Greek Islands.

In other news, Trump has been seen all over NYC with one of her other ex husbands, 45-year-old Rossano Rubicondi. Their original break up after a short one-year marriage was allegedly due to the fact that he wanted to live in Miami and she considered herself a diehard New Yorker.

“Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan,” Trump said in a statement around the time of their divorce. “But, I am a New Yorker and my family, friends and businesses are here.”

Rubicondi was said to be opening up a pizza place somewhere in South Florida. Sources said it might be near Mar a Lago in case Ivana’s ex craves something other than McDonald’s.

Seen later that night at Kiki, Dwyane Wade (declining photos) and a group of male friends, greeted with a standing ovation (Wade and wife Gabrielle Union got the same Friday night when they were at Leynia at the Delano, walking in to the tune of the theme from Rocky), and several bottles of Ace of Spades champagne.