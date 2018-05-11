The dating app that will transform your life is coming to Miami

Ever felt frustrated by your dating life, or lack of?

All the swiping left or right, and searching through an endless parade of profiles has taken its toll on your enthusiasm and the perfect partner seems nowhere to be found.

Instead of giving up on dating altogether, say hello to The Inner Circle, the dating app swimming across the Atlantic from romance-filled Amsterdam to brighten Miami.

What sets The Inner Circle so far apart from other dating services is that it hand selects its members. That means the people you connect with have already been put through a thorough screening process upon registration, so your odds of meeting someone who is ambitious, interesting, and attractive are much higher.

In other words, quality over quantity.

The Inner Circle dating app is coming to Miami. Courtesy of The Inner Circle

Not only can matches be made via the app, The Inner Circle hosts exclusive networking events all over the world every month. To date, the app has admitted 750,000 members worldwide, with 800,000 on the waiting list. The Inner Circle’s selective approach has resulted in “thousands” of successful matches, the company says.

If you’re a young professional who is ready for a serious relationship and tired of lackluster results from all the other dating apps, sign up for The Inner Circle today for free and find out if you make the cut.