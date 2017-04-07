Pop duo The Chainsmokers riding high with tour, new album

Talk about a dynamic duo.

Andrew “Drew” Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers have been riding high ever since busting the charts with the 2013 hit “Selfie,” a parody on a fun yet narcissistic photographic trend that just was taking off.

Taggart and Pall, who both live in NYC, have been ahead of the curve ever since, coming out with such catchy dance tracks as “Paris,” “Closer,” and “Don’t Let Me Down” (with Daya).

The guys, who just played “Saturday Night Live,” will be at AmericanAirlines Arena Thursday night in support of their debut album “Memories…Do Not Open,” featuring the awesome collaboration with Coldplay, “Something Just Like This.”

We caught up with Pall before the trip.

How long have you guys known each other?

More than four years now, which is crazy because it feels like a lifetime has happened for us since we met each other. It also feels like it’s all happened so fast. We can remember when we met for the first time so well, down to what we discussed and what each of us were wearing. Little did we know that meeting was such a crossroads in both of our lives.

What is your creative process like?

It is always different. Sometimes it starts with a sound we find or create and sometimes it starts with a lyric or idea that we have. Creativity is very fleeting so we try to look for it in as many different places as possible. We also draw a lot of our inspiration from just listening to other artists that we are fans of. We are like sponges for that sort of thing, always trying to learn and expand on what we know. It’s very important to us to try and always push ourselves and innovate, and in many ways being a duo makes that helpful because we are always together and always pushing ourselves to step outside of our comfort zones. It’s important to us that people for the most part not know what to expect from us and for us especially because we get bored easily.

What is your favorite song to do live?

We feel like this is about to change dramatically seeing as we are about to release an album of music and perform with a band which is really exciting for us. So can we give a two part answer? First, we think “Break Up Every Night” off the album is going to be so fun to perform because it’s such a departure from our usual style and the song has so much energy. As far as songs that are already out, “Closer” is just always a special moment, there is no feeling like having a crowd singing along with you.