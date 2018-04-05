The Beckhams spent Easter weekend in Miami. And locals were pretty happy.

It’s certainly not every day you get to eat in the same restaurant as David Beckham.

On a major holiday weekend, no less.

But so it was. Beckham and his fam arrived in the soccer star’s adopted hometown of Miami last Friday, with his three sons Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn and daughter Harper. Oh yeah, fashion designer/pop star/wife Victoria rounded out the crew.

The famous family also dined at luxe spot Zuma soon after they first got in.

No professional photos were taken, however DB obliged a few fellow diners who Instagrammed their encounters here and here. In one shot a patron poses with David, dressed casually in a backward baseball cap and open shirt, while Victoria teasingly puts her two fingers behind his back.

Spies say the entire group was “super polite to the managers and staff,” discussing their work, home and tattoos, and ordering a variety of dishes. Another insider adds that dad was very attentive to his littlest, Harper, 6, and took her to the restroom multiple times. Awww.

The famous family were apparently here to attend the Miami Open finals Sunday in Key Biscayne, watching the match between John Isner and Alexander Zverev, who lost.

According to Hello magazine, Romeo, is a tennis fan. The 15-year-old not only took a pic with tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki but got to volley with her (the kid’s pretty good).

Mom posted a video on Instagram: “Amazing night watching @romeobeckham hit with @carowozniacki in Miami X kisses x VB.”

Romeo also showed on his own social media account that he was into other endeavors, posting a pic out on a boat Monday night, with the caption: Miami, and a red heart emoji. Hint: You can see our iconic skyline.

MIAMI ❤️ A post shared by RomeoBeckham (@romeobeckham) on Apr 2, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Get used to seeing these folks around town more. In January, the soccer god was officially awarded a Major League Soccer team in the Magic City.