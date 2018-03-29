The beat won’t go on for Heart Nightclub, as owners tire of noise fight with neighbors

Heart Nightclub and Club Space at 5 a.m. in a June 30th, 2017, file photo. On March 29, 2018, representatives from Heart said they are shutting down after fighting with residents of the downtown neighborhood who complain of constant noise from the venue’s electronic music.

Heart Nightclub has pumped out its last beat.

The club, which has been fighting neighbors and the city over its noise levels, shuttered its doors suddenly Thursday, just days after the Ultra Musical Festival. The club hosted several related Miami Music Week events.

Heart’s talent buyer Travis Rogers sent an email Thursday to Miami New Times on behalf of chief financial officer Michael Slyder, saying the end of Heart is due to its ongoing battles with the city of Miami and noise complaints from neighbors, the newspaper reported.

“During this past year, the clubs in our 24-hour entertainment district have been constantly attacked by new condo developers, residents and the City of Miami,” Slyder wrote in the statement sent to New Times. “We have fought a good fight and spent a great deal of money on lawyers but now it’s time for us to throw in the towel. It is quite obvious that our neighbors don’t want to compromise to resolve the issue, that real estate agents and developers want clubs closed as they think by doing so property values will increase, and that the City is less interested in protecting nightlife and its businesses than in the past.”

The Heart representative said there are no immediate plans to open elsewhere.

As sudden as Heart’s closing seems — the club opened three years ago at 50 NE 11th St. in the former Nocturnal space — the move isn’t shocking.

Heart has been battling the city for nearly its entire existence. Residents have voiced displeasure with the synapse-shattering techno music that pounds out of Heart’s rooftop and nearby clubs E11even and Club Space. The clubs, in turn, feel they have been unfairly attacked as they say they brought life to a once moribund region.

Heart Nightclub hired an acoustical engineer to examine means to reduce tthe sound levels after residents would not allow Heart access to their units to measure the noise, Slyder told the Miami Herald last summer.

But in November, Heart Nightclub filed suit against Miami. The club contended the city and the people who live downtown are conspiring to run the clubs out of business.

At the same time, local authorities enforced noise ordinances against the clubs, including E11even, after responding to pressure from distressed downtown dwellers, Miami.Com reported. Heart’s owners contended the ordinances were enforced illegally.

And now, as Ultra looks toward its 21st year in the city next year, it appears the last dance has been played for this version of Heart.