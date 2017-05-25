Posted on

After a $12 million remodel, The Bass is finally reopening this year

A rendering of the lobby of The Bass.
By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

The Bass Museum has announced its official reopening date: October 8, 2017.

After shutting down to undergo an extensive $12 million remodel, the museum has been working furiously for the past year to wrap up the expansion. Usually one of the stars in the Art Basel festivities, the Bass tried to hustle to open last December, but had to postpone. But the end appears to be in sight. 

The new Bass museum includes four new galleries, for a total of eight, plus several connecting spaces, that will host temporary exhibitions and permanent collection displays. One of the galleries on the main floor will be dedicated to the museum’s founding collection in dialogue with a rotating artist projects. The first in the series will be Pascale Marthine Tayou’s “Beautiful.”

The total square footage of the museum’s exhibition space will now be 12,800 square feet. The redesign also features a new Creativity Center, for education programming, plus a new cafe and museum shop.

The Bass began a program of acquisition last September to grow the museum’s contemporary art collection with the addition of the striking Miami Mountain, a giant primary-colored rock-like pillar by artist Ugo Rondinone, debuted in time for Art Basel (placed in the museum’s adjoining public space), plus Eternity Now, by artist Sylvie Fleury.

Miami Mountain

In a statement, George Lindemann, President of The Bass Board of Directors, explains that the new building meets the needs of The Bass’ goals: “More than just a building renovation, The Bass’ transformation brings the physical museum to the level of its curatorial ambition. The museum’s walls hold a historic legacy as the first public exhibition space in South Florida, and a bright future as the platform for presenting the most intriguing and inspiring contemporary artists of today and tomorrow.”

The Bass is located at 2100 Collins Ave, Miami Beach.

