Wait for it…The Bachelor was in South Florida.

Broward County, to be exact.

We got an email from Greater Fort Lauderdale touting the news: The cast from the ABC dating show was here and that the city will be the featured destination in the upcoming episode on Monday night.

The two-hour episode will feature Arie Luyendyk Jr. squiring around his lovelies to various spots around town.

“We are absolutely thrilled to share our cosmopolitan and vibrant destination,” said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO at the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Thanks to the participation of our tourism community and partnership with the show, America will be taken on a romantic journey through the ‘Venice of America’.”

At least two women will be seething: Both Bibiana Julian, a fan favorite from Miami Beach, and Caroline Lunny, a realtor from FLL, already got sent home.

“I deserve real love but I lost my chance and that sucks,” said the former cheerleader after getting sacked. “I want everyone to know that I tried.”

Lunny posted to Twitter a GIF of a girl with the caption, “Your loss, baby” and added her ex suitor’s hashtag #ariejr. Burn!