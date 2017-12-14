It may not be over, after all.

Back in June, Miami.com heard Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer were splitting.

Aussie publication Woman’s Day reported the power couple was living separate lives due to a) Soffer’s “roving eye” and b) the two weren’t able to have kids together.

“Elle was convinced Jeff was seeing other women behind her back. He was always working late and going out – who knows where – while she was home with [her two] boys,” an insider said at the time.

Happy birthday @jeffsoffer 🎈love A post shared by Elle Macpherson (@ellemacphersonofficial) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:44am PST

On Wednesday, Macpherson’s Instagram account featured a black and white pic of the real estate mogul and her two teen sons Flynn and Cy, wishing the billionaire a happy birthday with “love,” plus a balloon.

So are they back together?

Unclear, but it seems as if the supermodel dubbed The Body is pretty amicable with Soffer, who may or may not be her husband. Rumor has it the two, who married in Fiji in 2013, were never technically married.

According to Fiji’s tourism site, “Weddings in Fiji are recognized as legal worldwide,” but Page Six reports that “overseas visitors intending to get married in Fiji are required by law to obtain and sign a marriage license of their choice from a nearest marriage registry prior to the marriage ceremony.”

There are no records of a Soffer-Macpherson marriage (or divorce filing) in the state of Florida.