We all need this in our lives.

By the time you read this, it will probably be sold out. The Miami Heat Vice Dwyane Wade jersey is back on sale.

We know. We’re excited, too.

After selling out in the first couple hours, the @DwyaneWade @MiamiHeat “Vice” jersey is for sale again on the team’s online store. Expecting another quick sellout. pic.twitter.com/vnHJ7Gc0pe — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 22, 2018

Don’t wait for the Heat’s next home game (Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies) to buy the Dwyane Wade jersey. Head to the online store and wield that credit card like you’re cutting through the Dallas Mavericks in game 3 of the 2006 NBA championship.

The first time the jerseys went on sale, SB Nation reported that sales at the store had increased by 8,000 percent after Wade’s return from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The jerseys cost $120 for adult and $70 for youth sizes. You can order them here – if they’re still in stock.

By the way, you’re not the only one who likes that jersey:

It is a thing of beauty🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tNQsXbKClW — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 23, 2018

He also had some advice if the Vice jerseys sell out as fast as they did last time:

Love but just break out that original DWade Jersey i know you have😉 https://t.co/3fujR9WHdn — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 23, 2018