Posted on

That Dwyane Wade jersey is back on sale. Here’s how to buy it.

dwyane wade jersey
We all need this in our lives.
By Connie OgleFor Miami.com

By the time you read this, it will probably be sold out. The Miami Heat Vice Dwyane Wade jersey is back on sale.

We know. We’re excited, too.

 

Don’t wait for the Heat’s next home game (Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies) to buy the Dwyane Wade jersey. Head to the online store and wield that credit card like you’re cutting through the Dallas Mavericks in game 3 of the 2006 NBA championship.

The first time the jerseys went on sale, SB Nation reported that sales at the store had increased by 8,000 percent after Wade’s return from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The jerseys cost $120 for adult and $70 for youth sizes. You can order them here – if they’re still in stock.

Read more: Here’s how we felt when D Wade returned to the Miami Heat

Read more: Dwyane Wade’s MVP moments, and no, they didn’t all happen on the court

By the way, you’re not the only one who likes that jersey:

He also had some advice if the Vice jerseys sell out as fast as they did last time:

 

Comments

That Dwyane Wade jersey is back on sale. Here’s how to buy it.
House of Mac food truck couldn’t make it as a South Beach restaurant
Find ‘verified luxury’: These Miami hotels, spas and restaurants made Forbe’s Five-Star list
Coconut Grove
Miami Guide
Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
Tourists The five emotional stages we go through when we get a red light camera ticket
Ever heard of níspero or mamey? Meet the weird, exotic fruits of Miami