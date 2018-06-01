Thalia and Natti Natasha have a wild night out in her video for ‘No me acuerdo’

Thalía is back in headlines with the release of her latest song “No me acuerdo,” the first single from the album she recorded in her own studio which will be released in the fall.

The song has an urban edge and the video is available on all digital platforms.

“This song came as a gift for what will be my next record. From the first time I heard it I was so excited that I recorded it that same day,” Thalía told El Nuevo Herald, after describing the song as” fun, spicy and very rhythmic.”

The singer added that the lyrics narrate what happens to someone who has had a blackout, and at the same time highlights a woman’s desire to be loved and respected without renouncing her convictions.

The video was recorded in Manhattan under the direction of Daniel Durán.

Regarding the collaboration with Dominican reguetonera Natti Natasha on the production, she said that the song demanded an intense and passionate woman. That’s why she did not hesitate to call her.

“The first image that came to my mind was Natti’s, and since I am also intense I immediately sent her the song,” added Thalía, who recalled that from the first moment she spoke with the reguetonera there was “a incredible chemistry.”

“When I started a sentence she would finish it. And we both have the same sense of humor. All that complicity can be seen in the video,” she said.

The singer pointed out that for a song to enter her repertoire “it must have life, joy, a story to tell and a rhythm that moves my soul.”

For the production of her upcoming album she said that she worked for several months at home with a group of composers of different nationalities with whom she formed a kind of creative workshop.

“The album will have my romantic side with my short ballads that accompany people in their pain and that other irreverent side, the sexy and fun-loving songs that I am known for,” the singer hinted, without delving into details.

Thalia has joined her voice to that of Tony Bennett, Michael Buble and Romeo Santos, and other renowned figures. Her collaborations with interpreters of the urban genre include Maluma and Becky G, with whom she recorded “Desde esa noche” y “Como tu no hay dos,” respectively.

“I love collaborating with other artists of different genres and exploring their universes. What I find incredible is that my music can embrace other styles without losing its essence,” said the singer, after asserting that the urban sound makes her feel free.

“I like urban music because life is very serious. Every day strange things happen in the news, and this type of rhythm takes me out of everyday life and frees me,” she said.

In recent months Thalia has been busier than ever. Apart from the recording of the album and the attention to her line of clothes, shoes, jewelry and lingerie Thalía Sodi, the actress and singer joined her husband, Tommy Mottola, in the production of “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” a show inspired by the disco star that has been on Broadway since April.

“I really like everything that is behind the scenes and find the pieces that make up the puzzle for a production to work. We are happy,” said the singer, who considers Summer “one of the great divas of all time in the musical world.”