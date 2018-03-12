Tennis stars join forces with culinary stars at Taste of Tennis Miami. Venus Williams is one of them.

DJ MadLinx and Venus Williams are seen at the dj booth during the Citi Taste Of Tennis Miami at W Hotel on March 20, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Venus and Serena Williams are slated to smash it out on the court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California, but no matter who wins that showdown, the bigger winner of the two will be Venus. Why? Because Venus was confirmed to attend Citi Taste of Tennis Miami from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 19 at the W Miami. For this culinary event, Williams will join a slew of fellow tennis titans in a match up with some of Miami’s top chefs.

For $200 a ticket, you’ll get to see some of your fave tennis stars up close and stuff your face with food and cocktails created by Miami’s champion chefs. Among them: Julian Baker (Le Zoo), Timon Balloo (Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill), Michelle Bernstein, Adrianne Calvo (Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar), Carlos Garcia (Obra), Santiago Gomez (Tacology), Oliver Lange (Zuma), Pedro Lopez (Soyka), John Mooney, Diego Oka (La Mar), Karina Rivera (Bachour Bakery), Douglas Rodriguez (Mojito Bar), Justin Smillie (Upland), Bill Telepan, and W Miami’s Christian Quinones.

RELATED

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Wellness in the Schools, a non profit inspiring healthy eating, environmental awareness and fitness in public schools.

While we don’t have the complete list of tennis players participating, we can assure you Williams will bring some of her closest friends. To buy tickets, go to www.tasteoftennis.com/miami.