Tennis star Venus Williams puts on her DJ hat at foodie event

Serena Williams of the United States makes a return to Venus Williams of the United States, during their singles match against at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Monday July 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

On Monday night at the W Miami Hotel in Brickell, Venus Williams looked white hot in a halter top jumpsuit for her flashy appearance at The Citi Taste of Tennis.

Can’t wait to DJ with this guy at @TasteofTennis on Monday Night … See you soon @djmadlinx pic.twitter.com/yQJPabb5Mw — Venus Williams (@Venuseswilliams) March 19, 2017

The seven-time Grand Slam winner/designer (the older sister of Serena Williams) wasn’t just checking out the yummy eats from such top chefs as Aaron Brooks, Timon Balloo and Michelle Bernstein, Venus also played spin doctor along with the Fontainebleau’s in-house DJ Mad Linx.

Among those in attendance: on court favorites Genie Bouchard, Sam Querry and twin hotties The Bryan Brothers. Numerous players are in town to compete at the Miami Open. Bernstein gave the identical siblings a cooking lesson.

Seems the guys are better with racquets than with kitchen utensils.

People.com reports Venus, based in West Palm Beach, has returned to the Washington Kastles, a franchise of World Team Tennis.