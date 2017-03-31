Posted on

Tennis star Novak Djokovic buys styling, spanking new crib

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Novak Djokovic may not be playing at the Miami Open (elbow injury, ouch) but he still hearts our city. So much so that the tennis star just bought a spanking new crib here. 

Ranked number two, he reportedly bought an $8.9 million three bedroom condo at Eighty Seven Park in Sunny Isles.

Pictures on People.com show a sleek, modern space. Nice.

Amenities include a pool, bar, gym and spa. Oh and a beach. 

This isn’t a bachelor pad, though. The Serbian athlete is married.

“I was inspired by the unmatched level of service, exclusive park access, in-house botanist and panoramic views of both land and sea,” he says in a press release, adding it fits his lifestyle to a tee.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

This is Miami’s sexiest roller skating party ever, and you are invited
Tourists Cruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists OMG. H&M to open a NEW store on Miami Beach! We’ve got the exclusive details.
Miami Guide
Miami Bike Paths Guide
Brickell just got fancy (again) with this French newcomer
Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party
Here’s why this Wynwood BBQ festival is perfect for you and your dog
Tourists 8 predictable and not-so predictable things to catch at the Locales Festival
New gym, spa, vegan restaurant complete 1 Hotel’s wellness offerings
Tourists The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club resurrects Old Florida opulence
Kendallites rejoice! You get your own Baru Latin Bar.
You thought March was busy? Welcome to April in Miami.