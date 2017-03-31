Tennis star Novak Djokovic buys styling, spanking new crib

Novak Djokovic may not be playing at the Miami Open (elbow injury, ouch) but he still hearts our city. So much so that the tennis star just bought a spanking new crib here.

Ranked number two, he reportedly bought an $8.9 million three bedroom condo at Eighty Seven Park in Sunny Isles.

Pictures on People.com show a sleek, modern space. Nice.

Amenities include a pool, bar, gym and spa. Oh and a beach.

This isn’t a bachelor pad, though. The Serbian athlete is married.

“I was inspired by the unmatched level of service, exclusive park access, in-house botanist and panoramic views of both land and sea,” he says in a press release, adding it fits his lifestyle to a tee.