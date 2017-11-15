Tennis champ Serena Williams is having a top secret wedding tomorrow. But it’s not in Florida.

Well, it was top secret.

The Palm Beach Gardens lass Serena Williams is set to wed her beau Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, in a hush-hush ceremony that’s been kept so quiet the guests don’t even know where it’s being held!

But, multiple sources told the couple, who had a baby only eleven weeks ago, will be getting married at the New Orleans Contemporary Arts Center with 250 guests in attendance.

And not just any guest.

Some of the big celebs on their way to the Crescent City to wish the young couple well include Beyonce, Jay Z, Kris Jenner,Ciara and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry‘s girlfriend.

“She knows everybody in show biz,” a source close to Serena said. “They’re all flying their private jets today.”

According to DailyMail.com, guests will be banned from using their cellphones — or even bringing electronics — to the ceremony because eight-time Miami Open winner Williams has given her buddy Anna Wintour‘s Vogue the exclusive rights to the wedding photos.

And she’s being tailed by an HBO crew.

An employee at the warehouse-like art gallery admitted a big wedding is indeed planned for Thursday but said he couldn’t provide any more details.

The extravagant $1 million wedding is being orchestrated by celebrity planner Preston Bailey.

Techie Ohanian proposed to Williams last December on a trip to Rome.