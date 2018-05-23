Telemundo’s ‘Un Nuevo Día’ debuts its studio at the network’s new multi-million dollar headquarters

On Monday Adamari López, Rashel Díaz, chef James, Marco Antonio Regil and Zuleyka Rivera inagurated their studio inside Telemundo’s new headquarters in Miami. The studio is designed with the latest technology and its goal is to make it easier for “Un Nuevo Día” to fulfill its mission.

Telemundo’s morning program, led by Venezuelan producer Desireé Colomina, wants to focus on “empowering its audience.”

It is a very important moment for latinos in the United States and “Un Nuevo Día” wants to accompany them “with programming that is useful and inspires them,” said the producer, who gave us a private tour of the new studio shortly before the opening.

With more than 6,000 square feet, the new “Un Nuevo Día” studio has a spacious living room, a beautiful kitchen and vertical gardens. The studio looks and feels like a modern and cozy home. It also has a discussion table on a rotating platform and multiple stages, giant LED screens and a second level. A vertical work by the artist Romero Britto inspired by the program gives the studio a Miami touch.

During the visit, we talked with López, Díaz, Regil and Rivera, all of whom could hardly contain their excitement. They were very happy about the move and eager to “give more to the public that has given us so much.”

Until then, all was calm. Then the question arose as to what they would take home. If they could, both Diaz and Lopez would be at odds. The two shouted, in separate interviews: “The kitchen.”

There’s a good reason. As in any home, the kitchen is the soul of the new studio and ultimately reflects the soul of Latinos who make our lives in the United States. It features modern lines in the cabinets, bright colors and ceramics on the wall that give it the traditional touch. It is a beauty!

Chef James was not present for interviews but he is definitely the one who will most enjoy the beautiful space.

The studio is so comfortable that even Bernie, Regil’s beautiful dog, felt at home.

But beyond the change of scenery, the hosts of “Un Nuevo Día” are eager to take on the challenge of making morning show “that airs when everyone is running out of their homes,” Lopez acknowledged, with the deliberate purpose to help the audience “have the best possible life, from every point of view.”

“We have three hours and although on television today there is interest in gossip, scandals, people also want things that are useful,” said Diaz.

So Rivera and López will share their passion for issues related to motherhood, Diaz for women’s empowerment and Regil for personal finances.

During its launch week, “Un Nuevo Día” has guests Alejandra Guzmán, Nacho, Sebastián Yatra, Luis Coronel, Kany García, among others. The main cast will be accompanied by Paulina Sodi in her news segment, weather by Janice Bencosme, trending topics with Erika Csiszer, film and entertainment with Francisco Cáceres, among others.