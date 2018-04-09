Telemundo’s giant fancy pants new studio is almost ready. Let the telenovelas begin!

Telemundo, the Spanish-language TV giant, is inaugurating its new state-of-the-art, $250 million HQ building on Monday, April 9, 2018. The Telemundo Center will bring all of the company's various arms — corporate, news department, creative — under one giant roof. The ground floor has a big open area where employees can enjoy meals purchased at the food court area.

Entering the gleaming new white-and-blue Telemundo Center is a little like stepping into the future — and not just because the inside of the building feels like a spaceship.

The three-story building is comprised of 476,000 square feet — the size of seven soccer fields — of sleek work stations, minimalist decor, open spaces and high-tech production stages and sets. The building is also a physical manifestation of the forward-thinking approach Telemundo Enterprises is taking toward the turbulent Spanish-language TV and media industry.

At 10:30 a.m. Monday, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz will inaugurate the $250 million Telemundo Center, located in the Beacon Lakes Industrial Park in west Miami-Dade. The street out front will get a new name: “Telemundo Way.”

But the building, which broke ground in early 2016 at Northwest 117th Place and 25th Street, is more than just a shiny new headquarters. The investment is a vote of confidence — both in the future of an industry buffeted by layoffs and restructuring, and in the viability of this burgeoning commercial center in west Miami-Dade.

Telemundo, the Spanish-language TV giant, is inaugurating its new state-of-the-art, $250 million HQ building on Monday, April 9, 2018. The Telemundo Center will bring all of the company’s various arms — corporate, news department, creative — under one giant roof. The ground floor has a big open area where employees can enjoy meals purchased at the food court area. Emily Michot | emichot@miamiherald.com

For Telemundo Enterprises, whose staff had been previously scattered around various locations around the county (including dingy studio facilities in Medley and Hialeah), the building symbolizes an embrace of the digital revolution that has disrupted the traditional television landscape.

“NBC Telemundo is focused on creating the future media company for the evolving Hispanic media consumer in the U.S.,” said Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our primary focus is creating premium content for Hispanics in the U.S. and around the world. We’re investing in creating that media company of the future.”

Although construction on the TV news, sports and production soundstages is still ongoing, around 800 employees from several of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises’ various divisions —including the Telemundo Network, Telemundo Digital Media and the distribution arm Telemundo Internacional — have already moved into the sleek new digs.

When production facilities are completed this summer, Telemundo Center will house 13 production studios (including two big enough to accommodate live studio audiences) and two digital production spaces for multimedia content. The building will generate an average of 3,000 hours of content per year, including news, sports, daytime and scripted programming.