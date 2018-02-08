Posted on

Telemundo’s Adamari Lopez is tired of being fat shamed, so she’s doing something about it

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

She’s done.

Adamari Lopez is ready for her next chapter.

It’s Me Time. So stand back and stop trolling the woman.

On Wednesday morning, the Telemundo host made a vow to viewers that she was going to lose the weight once and for all.

The five foot two Lopez, who weighs 142 pounds, basically issued a fitness challenge to herself.

Going forward, the Un Nuevo Dia personality  said she will be going to the gym every day. She alreadty posted a video at Onyx Signature Gym, where Lopez is going through the motions. At one point, you see her on her knees looking exhausted.

The mother of one likely will be sore.

“I have done other types of exercises but no personal training, and I have not done any cardio, etcetera,” said the breast cancer survivor, 46. “I’m aware that I would like to lose weight for my health, but not to satisfy the people who think I should lose weight.”

Last summer, Luis Fonsi’s ex was body shamed big time when she posted a picture in a bathing suit on vacation with bf Toni Costa in Mexico.

