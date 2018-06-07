Taylor Swift stars in a new sexy video for ‘Babe.’ She plays the other woman.

Country pop duo Sugarland has hooked up with Taylor Swift and we’re getting some good teamwork vibes.

The band gave a sneak peek of their latest video for their collaboration, “Babe,” at the 2018 CMT Music Awards Wednesday night. The song is about heartbreak, something Swift knows a thing or two about.

In the short 1960s inspired, Mad Men-esque clip, Sugarland singer Jennifer Nettles plays housewife, Superman Returns actor Brandon Routh stars as her straying husband, and Swift – sporting red locks – appears to be the come hither mistress. The full video drops Saturday.

Check out to tease on Tay Tay’s Instagram.

She brings her Reputation Stadium Tour to the Hard Rock Stadium Aug. 7, so you may be able to hear it in the flesh.