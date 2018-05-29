Posted on

Taylor Swift just got called out for sweating. She plays Miami in AUGUST.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Taylor Swift can do whatever she wants when she performs in Miami this summer.

The pop star will be here in our hottest month, August.

And you know what that means: There’s a very good possibly Swift will sweat, just as she just did at the  BBC Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales. People reports she did a six song set in 80 percent humidity. Sounds familiar.

After her energetic performance, she was interviewed by BBC personality Greg James,  who made a snarky dig at the drenched “Delicate” singer when wrapping up the interview.

“It’s nice to see you,” said James. “I think you need to have a shower now.”

Swift, with her bangs plastered to her forehead, took the comment in stride, responding, “I agree! I’m not offended that you said that! There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good.”

The exchange was posted on one of her Twitter fans accounts @Swift_Alert and people were not pleased, especially since she rarely talks to press. James Tweeted that the two are friends and calling the star out for perspiring was no big deal.

Many called the interviewer “rude,” despite the fact that it was “evident” she was “totally wet.” Others acknowledged that British humor is different than ours.

See how her pores do for yourselves (and try to be nice) when Swift brings her Reputation Stadium Tour to Miami Aug 7. She’ll be at the Hard Rock Stadium, which doesn’t exactly have air conditioning, but an open air canopy that keeps the sun at bay.

That’s something. May we suggest she doesn’t wear long sleeves as she did over in the UK last weekend?

 

Comments

More Like This
Nick Cannon is opening a hip hop sports bar in Miami Beach and we just got a sneak peek
‘Cam Con’ exposes a booming biz Florida doesn’t talk about: selling live sex on line
Count down to National Doughnut Day with the best doughnut shops in Miami
botanicas
Miami Guide
So MiamiA beginner’s guide to Miami botánicas
Don’t start your Miami vacation like this guy: with a drunken fight on the plane
Tourists Love empanadas but haven’t tried Bolivian salteñas? Let us show you how to live right