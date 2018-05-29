Taylor Swift just got called out for sweating. She plays Miami in AUGUST.

Taylor Swift can do whatever she wants when she performs in Miami this summer.

The pop star will be here in our hottest month, August.

And you know what that means: There’s a very good possibly Swift will sweat, just as she just did at the BBC Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea, Wales. People reports she did a six song set in 80 percent humidity. Sounds familiar.

After her energetic performance, she was interviewed by BBC personality Greg James, who made a snarky dig at the drenched “Delicate” singer when wrapping up the interview.

“It’s nice to see you,” said James. “I think you need to have a shower now.”

#TaylorSwift has her first recorded interview after years of not doing them and she's told that she needs a shower… 😑 #BiggestWeekend pic.twitter.com/7d3AQrvfWI — Taylor Swift News (@Swift_Alert) May 27, 2018

Swift, with her bangs plastered to her forehead, took the comment in stride, responding, “I agree! I’m not offended that you said that! There’s a lot going on and none of it’s good.”

The exchange was posted on one of her Twitter fans accounts @Swift_Alert and people were not pleased, especially since she rarely talks to press. James Tweeted that the two are friends and calling the star out for perspiring was no big deal.

She really is right. TS has a great sense of humour and we have known each other for ages and had a good catch up after the interview. It’s all cool. It was hot up there. I almost said we should both go for a shower but after this reaction I’m glad I didn’t! X — Greg James (@gregjames) May 28, 2018

Many called the interviewer “rude,” despite the fact that it was “evident” she was “totally wet.” Others acknowledged that British humor is different than ours.

Beware of the revenge song lol. You earned every drop of sweat. Tell him to kick rocks!! The nerve pic.twitter.com/KQpka63xnT — CANDYKISSESCLARK (@GRACEME21) May 29, 2018

See how her pores do for yourselves (and try to be nice) when Swift brings her Reputation Stadium Tour to Miami Aug 7. She’ll be at the Hard Rock Stadium, which doesn’t exactly have air conditioning, but an open air canopy that keeps the sun at bay.

That’s something. May we suggest she doesn’t wear long sleeves as she did over in the UK last weekend?

Another zinger for my obituary https://t.co/kCkyB1637w — Greg James (@gregjames) May 28, 2018