Posted on

Let the champagne flow! Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee has a happy birthday

It was swang time at Rockwell with Rae Srummerd.Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel

Swae Lee, half of the brotherly hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, celebrated his 24th birthday Monday with his brother Slim Jxmmi at a champagne-soaked soiree at Rockwell. The duo was greeted at their table by a parade of Armand De Brignac bottles and birthday cake.

Girls, says our snitch, were going absolutely wild, screaming at the top of their lungs when the pair got on top of the DJ booth and shouted out to all the out-of-towners in the venue that night.

As they began performing their hit, “No Type,” they instructed all partygoers to raise their cups to take a birthday shot with them. Then they sang “Black Beatles,” followed by “Throw Some Mo,” “Swang,” and then wrapped it all up with a grand finale with “Unforgettable.”

When they headed back to their table they were greeted with another bottle parade of Armand De Brignac because nothing quenches a dehydrated rapper’s thirst more than not one but two parades of Ace of Spades. 

Did someone say bottle parade? Bring it.Seth Browarnik/Worldredeye.com

