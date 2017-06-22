Suwannee Hulaween announces line-up and now we are considering buying a tent.

Suwannee Hulaween, a diverse music and arts experience at the historic Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, revealed the musical lineup for its event, taking place October 27-29, 2017.

On the Hulaween roster are groups like The String Cheese Incident, The Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass, and Lettuce plus Bassnectar, GRiZ, RL Grime, Claude VonStroke, Beats Antique, FKJ, Shiba San, and Manic Focus. Big names like Ween, Run The Jewels, Portugal, The Man, Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Nathaniel Rateliff are also on the list.

This will be the fifth year Suwannee Hulaween offers its diversely curated musical lineup as well as art installations, performance art, yoga, workshops, seminars and other interactive activities.

In a statement co-producer Michael Harrison Berg expressed his excitement for this year’s event.

Five years ago, we set out to take The String Cheese Incident’s annual Halloween bash, and grow it into a full scale festival. Now, we have the honor of producing an event that we’d personally want to be at. We’ve watched the process come and go full circle as we’ve grown together with the most loyal and dedicated fanbase we’ve ever witnessed in our collective career. For our 5th anniversary in 2017, we plan to level up across the board.

