Posted on

Suwannee Hulaween announces line-up and now we are considering buying a tent.

Joshua Timmermans
By Amy Reyes For Miami.com

Suwannee Hulaween, a diverse music and arts experience at the historic Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, revealed the musical lineup for its event, taking place October 27-29, 2017.

On the Hulaween roster are groups like The String Cheese Incident, The Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass, and Lettuce plus Bassnectar, GRiZ, RL Grime, Claude VonStroke, Beats Antique, FKJ, Shiba San, and Manic Focus. Big names like Ween, Run The Jewels, Portugal, The Man, Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Nathaniel Rateliff are also on the list.

This will be the fifth year Suwannee Hulaween offers its diversely curated musical lineup as well as art installations, performance art, yoga, workshops, seminars and other interactive activities.  

In a statement co-producer Michael Harrison Berg expressed his excitement for this year’s event.   

Five years ago, we set out to take The String Cheese Incident’s annual Halloween bash, and grow it into a full scale festival. Now, we have the honor of producing an event that we’d personally want to be at. We’ve watched the process come and go full circle as we’ve grown together with the most loyal and dedicated fanbase we’ve ever witnessed in our collective career. For our 5th anniversary in 2017, we plan to level up across the board.

 

For More Information, Tickets, and VIP Packages for Suwannee Hulaween 2017, please visit: WWW.SUWANNEEHULAWEEN.COM

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
Miami Guide
This list of lunch spots in Downtown Miami will make you hungry
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.