Posted on

Everybody in the pool! Sunday Funday with JLo and A-Rod

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Way to get some free publicity.

Jennifer Lopez shared a Funday Sunday picture on Instagram with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their kids in a pool.

Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday 💙💙💙💙💙💙📷@lacarba

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

The post received 1,024,415 likes by midday Monday. The superstar entertainer gave credit for the snap to @LaCarba. Turns out she is Miami Beach based photographer/visual artist Ana Carballosa, and a good friend of JLo’s.

Check out Lopez’s other photos on Instagram and you’ll see @LaCarba, a native of Cuba, has been responsible for many of them and did the pictures for Jen’s 2014 book “True Love.”

The artist was also in attendance at another family event earlier in April. 

Bet she has some stories to tell.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Miami Guide
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?
He’s Mr. Las Vegas, but on June 3, Wayne Newton will be Mr. Coconut Creek
These Miami hotels have places where you can just ditch your kids for a while.
Of course, developers evicted Miami’s second-oldest restaurant. But it’s back
If you can’t take Miami’s heat, go to one of these concerts. There should be plenty of AC.
The former Salty Donut chef takes his talents to South Beach