Everybody in the pool! Sunday Funday with JLo and A-Rod
Way to get some free publicity.
Jennifer Lopez shared a Funday Sunday picture on Instagram with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and their kids in a pool.
The post received 1,024,415 likes by midday Monday. The superstar entertainer gave credit for the snap to @LaCarba. Turns out she is Miami Beach based photographer/visual artist Ana Carballosa, and a good friend of JLo’s.
Check out Lopez’s other photos on Instagram and you’ll see @LaCarba, a native of Cuba, has been responsible for many of them and did the pictures for Jen’s 2014 book “True Love.”
The artist was also in attendance at another family event earlier in April.
Bet she has some stories to tell.