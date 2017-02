Music lovers: Sun Fest is shaping up to be quite an event.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (pictured), Blink-182 and Weezer are just a few of the artists set to perform at the annual five-day fest held May 3-7 in downtown West Palm Beach.

Local artist include Flo Rida and Ziggy Marley. Also on the roster: Widespread Panic, Marshello, Snoop Dogg, Fetty Wap, Tori Kelly and Steve Winwood. Get your tickets now at www.sunfest.com.