The hottest summer pool party accessory: Kim Kardashian’s butt

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

You don’t necessarily have to be a Kim Kardashian lover in order to enjoy some of her favorite things.

The mother of two recently dropped her newest line of Kimoji merchandise, and some of the Kim Kurated stuff can fit into our Miami lifestyle.

 

THE BUTT POOL FLOAT

A post shared by KIMOJI (@kimoji) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

 

Like say, the pool floatie shaped like her famous derriere. There’s a two month wait list for it — and when it arrives, it will be hot, in more ways than one. $98.

Download the Kimoji app on iTunes.

Are you running out of cash? These weekend events are for you.
How to celebrate Miami Beach Gay Pride

Poetry about mac and cheese, chocolate and wings is coming to your supermarket
Where to celebrate your kid's birthday in Miami (besides your patio)
100 years later and we still have more to learn about Vizcaya
Let's go Rogue! Star Wars Celebration in Orlando is worth the road trip.
Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami
How to enjoy a wine tasting and not be a drunken fool
Don't be grossed out. The food and drinks are lit at these Miami gas stations
Counting down the days until Rolling Loud? Read this (especially if you purchased your ticket)
Get the most out of the Tortuga Festival with this survival guide
Why these guys visited all 23 Flanigan's restaurants in one, epic 13-hour road trip