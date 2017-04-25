You can help local students have their Cinderella moment

The teenage girls in colorful gowns! The boys in ill-fitting tuxedos! The awkwardly posed photos that will be cherished (or detested) for a lifetime! The (possibly spiked) punch bowls!

Yes, we’re talking about prom night.

With the formals right around the corner, Style Saves — a local nonprofit which provides students with school uniforms, supplies, clothes and more in Miami and beyond — has already opened up its Prom Shop at their Wynwood-based warehouse (2600 NW 2nd Ave., Wynwood).

“The impetus behind Prom Shop is two-fold,” says Style Saves Founder Rachael Russell (pictured above, right). “It’s a way to honor my mother after she passed away three years ago, and we wanted to reward our graduating high school students by sending them off in style.”

Taking place now through May 26th (noon to 6 p.m.), the Prom Shop will benefit over 500 high school students from Miami-Dade County, providing them with prom tickets, attire, clothing, shoes and accessories for their special night. Russell, along with industry professionals, personally style the students, too. High school girls are also given vouchers for free hair and makeup.

Locals can help out buy shopping at the Style Saves warehouse. A hidden designer sample sale of sorts, fashionistas can score heavily discounted designer clothes, shoes and accessories from designers such as Isabel Marant, Marchesa, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, Prada and more.

Donations of slightly used prom and cocktail dresses, menswear, accessories and shoes are also encouraged. All money from the designer sample sale goes directly to benefit Style Saves and their continued efforts to support the youth in Miami.

This Saturday from noon-4 p.m. the Prom Shop will be doing fittings for over 150 underprivileged students, all looking for a dream dress for their magical night.

“Seeing the girls have their Cinderella moment is the best thing about Project Prom,” Russell adds.

With lavish gowns like these, well, they’re off on the right start.

Anyone who would like to drop off dresses, shoes and accessories can stop by the Style Saves warehouse (2600 NW 2ND Ave. in Wynwood) Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. To donate directly to the organization, visit StyleSaves.org