Give him a break: Derek Jeter is already doing nice things for 2018. And they have nothing to do with baseball.

The New York Yankees legend turned Miami Marlins owner is giving back.

The new part owner has been getting some heat lately. And we’re not talking the Miami Heat. He already traded three former All-Stars — Giancarlo Stanton, Dee Gordon and Marcell Ozuna in a move to reduce payroll. Some locals are upset and the blue eyed baller acknowledged that.

“It’s as difficult for me as it is for the fan base,” he recently told The Miami Herald. “From the fan’s standpoint, I get it. They’re upset.”

Jeter appeared at The Estates at Acqualina last month to unveil a plan to help victims of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

He, along with former teammate Jorge Posada, is donating furniture and other household items from the Estates to Posada’s Foundation for Puerto Rico and Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation.

Items include beds, dressers, tables and chairs to lamps, refrigerators, microwave ovens and even flat-screen TVs.

“The furniture that The Estates at Acqualina has donated will do an enormous amount of good for families affected by the recent hurricanes in the Florida Keys, as well as those who were forced to relocate from Puerto Rico to Miami,” said Jeter. “The Turn 2 Foundation is proud to help with this effort, and we thank the team at The Estates at Acqualina and the Posadas for their allowing us to be a part of it.”

The majority of the furniture being distributed by Turn 2 will go to the Miami Dade College Foundation, which has an initiative to help families who were forced to relocate from Puerto Rico to Miami.

Jeter is having a busy month. The former Yankee captain will be honored with the “American Icon” award Jan. 25 at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Tickets are $250 and sponsorship opportunities are available. Call for more info: 954-265-3454.