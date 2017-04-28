Get some culture, people! There’s stiill time to see Biennale of Moving Images

Models and bottles came out for the recent opening of the Biennale of Moving Images at Faena Bazaar and Park in Miami Beach.

A co-production between Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève and FAENA ART, the Biennale of Moving Images fuses visual artists, film directors, and performers. Quite something.

The 15th edition, which marks first time it has been presented in the United States, is under the artistic direction of Andrea Bellini and Ximena Caminos in collaboration with Cecilia Alemani, Caroline Bourgeois, and Elvira Dyangani Ose.

“The Biennale of Moving Images is the perfect example of our commitment to bringing new and extraordinary experiences to Miami. Art has been an essential element of our mission from the beginning – it is an expression of ideas that knows no boundaries and draws together communities,” says entrepreneur/visionary Alan Faena who launched the BMI in FaenaDistrict on April 13.

Let him explain:

“The Biennale showcases diverse talents from a range of artistic disciplines and I am excited to have the remarkable exhibition at Faena District Miami Beach. It is the first time it has ever been in North America and we hope that through bringing such experiences to Miami we will continue to invite people from across all backgrounds to exchange ideas, spark new conversations and enjoy the world in new and exciting ways.”

The exhibition continues through April 30 with screenings 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday throughout Faena District between 32nd and 35th Streets on Collins Avenue and is free and open to the public. For full schedule, click here