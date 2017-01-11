‘Education Before Recreation’: Stephen Marley’s music festival to educate about marijuana

Reggae legend Bob Marley’s children not only followed in his footsteps to become reggae stars, they also share his belief in the power of the herb. But Stephen, Ziggy, Damian and Ky-Mani Marley have a comprehensive agenda for the use of the marijuana; they want the folks in Florida, a state that recently approved a measure to allow the use of certain types of medical marijuana, to be educated about the healing powers of weed.

Stephen Marley, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, hopes to achieve this with Kaya Fest, a music festival at Bayfront Park taking place on April 22 that will bring together all the Marleys for the first time in more than 20 years along with Sean Paul, Inner Circle and other reggae superstars. The theme of the event is “Education before Recreation.” Besides the live music, Jamaican food, arts and crafts and other refreshments, there will be experts on hand to highlight all the benefits that one can get from the cannabis plant.

Limited advance early bird general admission tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster outlets or at 1-800-745-3000. Regular General Admission is $80, Reserved Seats are $140, VIP Reserved Seats are $200 and VIP Boxes are $300, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20.