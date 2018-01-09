Bella Thorne is keeping the conversation open about her alleged sexual abuse.

Right before Sunday night’s Golden Globes, where many attendees wore black in support of women who’ve endured sexual harassment, the former Disney star joined the cause.

Thorne tweeted: “I never knew what was right or wrong growing up. I didn’t know the person sneaking into my bedroom at night was a bad person. #timesup”

She was referencing the newly launched Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, created by the National Women’s Law Center, which will help women and men pursue sexual harassment cases stemming from the workplace. The Fund, launched Monday to fight harassment in Hollywood and beyond, has already raised more than $16 million through a gofundmecampaign.

On Instagram, Thorne went into more detail:

“I was sexually abused … from the day I can remember till I was 14. [W]hen I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren’t as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated.”

I never knew what was right or wrong growing up..I didn't know the person sneaking into my bed room at night was a bad person. #timesup pic.twitter.com/PD6PY7LgcX — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 7, 2018

The Pembroke Pines native wrote on social media that she, too, was a victim, at the hands of a stranger who so far remains anonymous.

On Monday, the 20-year-old posted a tearful video on her Instagram Story, thanking fans for their support.

#TruthHasAVoice STAY STONG GUYS, stay strong!! I believe you can do it, just please, dont give up, it'll get better, it'll stop , I promise you, just dont give up. @bellathorne pic.twitter.com/Z1BDFNlzx2 — #TruthHasAVoice (@celebconfes) January 8, 2018

“Reading about all the people sharing your sexual abuse stories with me from mine and I just want to say I’m really proud of all you guys,” Thorne said. “I’m really proud. Stay strong. Peace. I love you guys.”