Baywatch stars come out for massive premiere in South Beach

Everyone was there, and we do mean everyone.

The entire cast of the movie Baywatch came out in full force Saturday night for a massive, epic, outdoor world premiere at Lummus Park.

Crowds gathered about on the beach to watch the stars on a giant screen set up for the event, while the cast walked on a giant elevated stage.

MTV’s Josh Horowitz emceed the ceremony and talked with the movie’s stars including Alexandra Daddario, who wore an amazing silver dress; Jon Bass, who joked about certain body parts (you’ll have to see the flick to understand); Zac Efron; Priyanka Chopra; Ilfenesh Hadera; and of course The Rock, who gave a shout out to Miami, saying he’s been loving this place since arriving here as an 18 year old to play football for the University of Miami. He was happy for the love and even joked that someone fainted in the crowd.

Thanks for a great premiere Miami ❤️ Treated myself to a mojito and I'm off to bed #BeBaywatch #Baywatch A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on May 13, 2017 at 11:07pm PDT

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was an appearance by David Hasselhoff, who starred in the original TV hit many moons ago. He said he was proud of the way The Rock took on his character in the rebooted version because he’s “a real guy.”

Also on board but not doing interviews: the one and only Pamela Anderson, who looked fit and fab in a long gown. She played sexy lifeguard CJ Parker in the original. She was seen chatting with Kelly Rohrbach, who plays her in the movie.

“It’s so cool that I get to be with such an icon,” said Rohrbach. “I grew up watching ‘Baywatch,’ so this is bizarre and crazy and great.”

A few actors documented the craziness on their social media.

Thank you for the love Miami! @baywatchmovie premiering on May 25th in a theater near you! #BeBaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 13, 2017 at 8:40pm PDT

Check out a livestream here.