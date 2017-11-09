Starbucks won’t stop introducing new drinks. But at least you can get them for free.

The holiday drink lineup at Starbucks includes the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte, Caramel_Brulée, Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White and the Chestnut Praline Latte. (Courtesy of Starbucks)

Where does it end with Starbucks?

There was the Zombie Frappuccino in time for Halloween, and now the coffee giant is offering two new winter holiday beverages.

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte are available in the the United States and Canada for a buy one, get one free deal beginning Nov. 9 through Nov. 13. You can get the specialty drinks between 2 and 5 p.m. as part of Starbucks’ #ShareEvent.

The new Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is an espresso made with white chocolate mocha sauce and steamed milk, plus topped with whipped cream and cranberry-flavored sugar. Customers can get it hot, iced or as a Frappuccino. The Chestnut Praline Chai Tea Latte is made from black tea, milk, spices and chestnut praline syrup. Spiced praline crumbs top the new drink.

The two new beverages join the rest of the chain’s holiday line, which include the Caramel Brulée Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Eggnog Latte, Holiday Spice Flat White, and Gingerbread Latte.

Also available starting Nov. 9, are the new coloring book holiday cups. The new design replaces the red holiday cups, which became a mainstay for the company since their 1997 introduction.

