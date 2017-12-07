Models and South Beach.

They go together like… well, you figure it out.

Sports Illustrated stunner Hannah Jeter (Derek Jeter’s prettier half) will be joined by colleagues Danielle Herrington, Chase Carter and Raven Lyn at the W South Beach’s WET Pool Thursday night at a VIP event to discuss what they do best: pose.

We’re so excited to be at South Beach today announcing the first official Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island, coming to… Posted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island on Thursday, December 7, 2017

The women will be joined by US Olympic Gymnast & SI Swimsuit model Aly Raisman, Canadian model Kate Bock, Samantha Hoopes to also talk about the upcoming SI Swimsuit Island, a VIP experience which will benefit Hurricane Relief Efforts to all islands affected this hurricane season.

SI Swimsuit Island, set for February of next year in SoBe, is an “exclusive, once in a lifetime experience,” celebrating all cover models from 1964 up to the Instagram era, and will feature various events and a VIP concert by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Don’t bother battling Art Basel’s traffic to get there and gawk. This event is very private.