Spend your Thanksgiving like a celebrity — on a yacht

STILL have no Thanksgiving plans?

What is wrong with you people?

Joking. We get it. Real life gets in the way of making plans.

We have an idea for you that’s a little out of the box — actually on the water.

Park yourself on a yacht, like the celebrities do.

The Venetian Lady’s Thanksgiving Day Dinner Cruise buffet will include a salad station, turkey carving station, baked sugar cured ham served with cider glaze and dijon mustard, mojito pork, mashed potatoes and gravy station, sweet potatoes, green beans, stuffing, cranberry sauce and choice of pumpkin pie or apple pie. This cruise is family style seating with communal round tables with rotating seating.

Boarding begins between 4 and 4:30 p.m. so hurry up. Cruising commences promptly at 4:30 p.m. and sails on for two hours.

Get there early to allow plenty of time for parking as well as your complimentary welcome aboard photo.

What to expect:  three  decks, two full bars, two dance floors, and state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment. Oh and lots of views.

Book here – quick. Use the code TURKEY2017 for a discount.

