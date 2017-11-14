Posted on

Spend late night in Miami with Cardi B the night before Thanksgiving

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

While many of you are prepping your turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Cardi B will be doing her thing. And we don’t think it will involve any poultry.

The superstar entertainer will take over the stage and DJ booth at Downtown Miami’s 24/7 ultra-club, E11EVEN Miami next Wednesday night, the official afterparty for the Trap Circus Festival, which she is co-headlining.

The Queen of summer’s No. 1 song “Bodak Yellow” will join pals like Kodak Black at the fest, held at the RC Cola Factory in Wynwood, then make her E11EVEN MIAMI debut.

At the 24/7 strip club downtown, the hip-hop newcomer, fresh off nine BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist, joins the likes of world-famous stars Drake, Nicki Minaj, Nicky Jam, Future and Usher who have all performed live shows on E11EVEN’s intimate stage. Guests can get up-close and personal with one of the hottest chart toppers of the year, partying till sunrise in the 20,000-square-foot club.

Festivities begin at 10 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

