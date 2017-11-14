Spend late night in Miami with Cardi B the night before Thanksgiving

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Musical artist Cardi B attends the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Philipp Klein)

While many of you are prepping your turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving Day, Cardi B will be doing her thing. And we don’t think it will involve any poultry.

The superstar entertainer will take over the stage and DJ booth at Downtown Miami’s 24/7 ultra-club, E11EVEN Miami next Wednesday night, the official afterparty for the Trap Circus Festival, which she is co-headlining.

Soo dope !!! Billboards say it’s History not me 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️😊😊😊Lets get Motorsport & No Limit on the top HOT 100 along with BODAK YELLOW !!! And thank you everybody for showing love.Its all cause of you …My single on the way !!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 10, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

The Queen of summer’s No. 1 song “Bodak Yellow” will join pals like Kodak Black at the fest, held at the RC Cola Factory in Wynwood, then make her E11EVEN MIAMI debut.

At the 24/7 strip club downtown, the hip-hop newcomer, fresh off nine BET Award nominations, including Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist, joins the likes of world-famous stars Drake, Nicki Minaj, Nicky Jam, Future and Usher who have all performed live shows on E11EVEN’s intimate stage. Guests can get up-close and personal with one of the hottest chart toppers of the year, partying till sunrise in the 20,000-square-foot club.

Festivities begin at 10 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.