Future just announced the 2nd leg of his 2-album tour. He’s coming to South Florida

The Future's so bright, he had to wear shades

Future will perform in South Florida as part of the second leg of the Future Hndrxx Tour, the rapper announced Wednesday. The Aug. 13 tour stop will follow Future’s sets in Canada, Portugal, at the Summerfest in Milwaukee and for the first time ever, concerts in Africa.

The Atlanta rapper will team up with South Florida artist Zoey Dollaz and breakout singer Wizkid, who most recently featured Drake on his new track “Come Closer.” The track, the lyrics for which shout out South Florida (“We in Miami livin’ La Vida Loca, ayy”), is sure to be a fan favorite when Wizkid opens for Future.

The multiplatinum”Mask Off” rapper release two albums – both “FUTURE” and “HNDRXX” – in February 2017 and exactly a week apart. The back-to-back albums earned Future two No. 1 spots on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. He was the first artist to accomplish the feat in two consecutive weeks for separate album debuts in the Billboard’s six-decade history. The albums also earned Future lots of acclaim for their balance between showboating rockstar and introspective lyricist.

Ellen DeGeneres announced Future’s accomplishment when she invited him to perform on her daytime television show.

Future’s West Palm Beach performance is slated for the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way. Florida is the only state in the tour’s second leg to have three stops. The Future Hndrxx tour will also stop in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida on Aug.5 and Aug. 14, respectively.

Tickets for Future’s United States shows go on sale Friday.