Posted on

Future just announced the 2nd leg of his 2-album tour. He’s coming to South Florida

The Future's so bright, he had to wear shades
By Chloe Herring For Miami.com

Future will perform in South Florida as part of the second leg of the Future Hndrxx Tour, the rapper announced Wednesday. The Aug. 13 tour stop will follow Future’s sets in Canada, Portugal, at the Summerfest in Milwaukee and for the first time ever, concerts in Africa.

The Atlanta rapper will team up with South Florida artist Zoey Dollaz and breakout singer Wizkid, who most recently featured Drake on his new track “Come Closer.” The track, the lyrics for which shout out South Florida (“We in Miami livin’ La Vida Loca, ayy”), is sure to be a fan favorite when Wizkid opens for Future.

The multiplatinum”Mask Off” rapper release two albums – both “FUTURE” and “HNDRXX” – in February 2017 and exactly a week apart. The back-to-back albums earned Future two No. 1 spots on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart. He was the first artist to accomplish the feat in two consecutive weeks for separate album debuts in the Billboard’s six-decade history. The albums also earned Future lots of acclaim for their balance between showboating rockstar and introspective lyricist.

Ellen DeGeneres announced Future’s accomplishment when she invited him to perform on her daytime television show.

Future’s West Palm Beach performance is slated for the Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way. Florida is the only state in the tour’s second leg to have three stops. The Future Hndrxx tour will also stop in Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida on Aug.5 and Aug. 14, respectively.

Tickets for Future’s United States shows go on sale Friday.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Losers forget to book Miami tour stops. These artists know what’s up
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Miami Guide
This list of lunch spots in Downtown Miami will make you hungry
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)
Jazid owner Daniel Wohlstein is selling his club: ‘The City of Miami Beach has killed the nightlife of South Beach’
Zip lines, a lagoon and a lazy river: the new Jungle Island is going to have all of that stuff.
LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for