Y’all NASTY: These SoFla restos got roach problems

Get your life right, folks.

A thawing case of salt fish sat on the restaurant floor. A roach was crawling on it. That will get a food establishment shut down if a state inspector sees it.

That’s what happened to Adolphe Take Out Restaurant, 215 NE 82nd St., one of 31 Miami-Dade restaurants cited for roach activity in the last 30 days and one of two to be shut down for the day over roaches. A Golden Corral in Florida City also was shut down because of roaches.

The Florida Division of Hotels and Restaurants, Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspects food establishments periodically.

The inspection report on Adolphe noted, “Roach activity present as evidenced by approximately three live roaches found in a non working oven, one crawling on a thawing case of salt fish on floor and two on wall behind equipment in the kitchen area.”

At the Golden Coral at 33525 S Dixie Hwy., the inspection report said, “Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Approximately six in kitchen oven area, two by fryers, one by kitchen reach-in cooler.”

ROACH-CITED RESTAURANTS

Adolphe Take Out Restaurant, 215 NE 82nd St., Miami

B2 Miami Downtown, 146 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cachita Restaurant, 1116 Normandy Dr., Miami Beach

Chef Baez, 8765 SW 132nd St., Miami

Chicken Kitchen USA, 15053 S. Dixie Hwy, Miami

Corporate Caterers, 12105 SW 130th St. #205, Miami

Downtown Cofee Bar, 16 NE Third Ave., Miami

El Indio Cafe, 1830 NW 17th Ave., Miami

El Rey De Las Fritas, 1821 SW Eighth St., Miami

Family Buffet, 319 NE 167th Street, North Miami Beach

Golden Corral, 33525 S. Dixie Hwy., Florida City

Havana 1957, 1451 S. Miami Ave., Miami

Island Coffee Inc, 330 SW 27th Ave, Miami

La Casa De Las Baleadas, 100 SW 17th Ave., Miami

Leo’s Pizza, 6720 SW 24th St., Miami

Lilt Lounge-Epic Hotel, 270 Biscayne Way, Miami

Los Chuzos, 2644 SW 137th Ave., Miami

Mi Pequemo San Salvador, 1777 W. Flagler St., Miami

Nutreat, 100 S. Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Nyema’s Cafe & Lounge, Miami International Airport

Jimmy’s East Side Diner, 7201 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Opportunity No. 2, 950 NW 36th St., Miami

Pollo Tropical, 1785 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach

The Ranch House Restaurant Co., 1548 W. 84th St., Hialeah

Redland 272, 17695 SW 272nd St., Homestead

Restaurant Rincone Latino, 180 NW 183rd St., #121, Miami

Rincon Progeseno Ii, 1717 NW 17th Ave., Miami

Sakura Gables Restaurant, 440 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables

Sergio’s Cafeteria, 9330 Bird Rd., Miami

Sport Fritanga Restaurant & Events Corp, 86 W 29th St., Hialeah

3 Queens Restaurant, 7625 NE Second Ave., Miami