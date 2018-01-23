Posted on

Soul singer Estelle celebrates a girls getaway (and birthday) in Miami

Estelle had a girls night out in Miami.

The occasion? Her birthday.

The “American Boy” singer turned 38 on Jan. 18. And where else to ring in her special day?
Spies at Seapsice Miami say the music star born Estelle Fanta Swaray was celebrating with seven girlfriends amid copious glasses of champagne.

 

After dinner, the ladies reportedly headed over for some late night dancing at Faena Living room and Saxony bar.

when it's your birthday and you're feeling #blessed! 🙌🏾💕 📸: @j3collection

A post shared by Estelle (@estelledarlings) on

Good for her.

The singer recently talked about what she takes with her on vacay with BET:

“I bring, like, the bare essentials for dinner or something, but other than that I definitely don’t. I just don’t do too much, I’m not a get dressed up for the gram take a million pictures while I’m on vacation girl. And it happens quite rarely so I get excited about that.”

E’s been busy, and not just with music. She curates an e-commerce site, Elle Vie, a “lifestyle shopping destination.”

“I wanted to create something for the people who were just going out of their way to send me some beautiful items, you know, some really good, great items,” she explained to the site.

