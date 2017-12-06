Sorry, South Florida Dead Heads! Your Dead & Company show is postponed.

FILe - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. The Grammy-winning musician was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a rep. The singer-guitarist was due to perform later that night at a concert with the Dead & Company, but that date has now been postponed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

The majority of the band members of Dead & Company qualify for AARP benefits, but its the 40-year-old John Mayer who gets sick before his Florida shows. What luck.

John Mayer is recovering still from an emergency appendectomy he underwent Tuesday but he won’t be performing just yet.

The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando and Dec. 8 in Sunrise are postponed.

Ticketholders can rest assured: tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.

Mayer reached out to his fans on Twitter for all the love and support following his surgery.

Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly. ⚡️♥️⚡️ — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 6, 2017

Dead & Company is made up of former members of the the Grateful Dead including Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart along with Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.