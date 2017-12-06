Sorry, South Florida Dead Heads! Your Dead & Company show is postponed.
The majority of the band members of Dead & Company qualify for AARP benefits, but its the 40-year-old John Mayer who gets sick before his Florida shows. What luck.
John Mayer is recovering still from an emergency appendectomy he underwent Tuesday but he won’t be performing just yet.
The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando and Dec. 8 in Sunrise are postponed.
Ticketholders can rest assured: tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.
Mayer reached out to his fans on Twitter for all the love and support following his surgery.
Thank you everyone for the well wishes. Had surgery yesterday and woke up to see some amazingly kind and loving tweets. I’m so sorry that we couldn’t finish out the last few dates of the tour. This band and these shows mean the world to me. Love you all dearly. ⚡️♥️⚡️
— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) December 6, 2017
Dead & Company is made up of former members of the the Grateful Dead including Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart along with Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.