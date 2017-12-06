Posted on

Sorry, South Florida Dead Heads! Your Dead & Company show is postponed.

FILe - In this April 7, 2017 file photo, John Mayer performs in concert during his "The Search for Everything Tour" in Philadelphia. Mayer has been hospitalized for an emergency appendectomy. The Grammy-winning musician was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 5, according to a rep. The singer-guitarist was due to perform later that night at a concert with the Dead & Company, but that date has now been postponed. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)
By Amy ReyesFor Miami.com

The majority of the band members of Dead & Company qualify for AARP benefits, but its the 40-year-old John Mayer who gets sick before his Florida shows. What luck.

John Mayer is recovering still from an emergency appendectomy he underwent Tuesday but he won’t be performing just yet.

The Dead & Company concerts scheduled for Dec. 7 in Orlando and Dec. 8 in Sunrise are postponed.

Ticketholders can rest assured: tickets for these shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Information on the rescheduled concerts will be announced as soon as possible. Should ticketholders choose to seek a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase.

Mayer reached out to his fans on Twitter for all the love and support following his surgery.

Dead & Company is made up of former members of the the Grateful Dead including Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart along with  Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Tourists Why is Miami called the Magic City? Here’s the real story
Tourists Want Art Basel tickets or Art Miami tickets? Here’s the best way to buy them
Avoid the Art Basel crowds. Here are the coolest events this December.
Miami Guide
Soul Tavern wants to fix us with elixirs and Qigong. Fingers crossed!
How to visit Art Basel without the crowds? It can be done.
The best Art Basel parties that you can actually get into