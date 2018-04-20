Sorry Miami, the Kardashians are closing their DASH store

Sorry, DASH dolls.

Now that they’re busy building beauty and fashion empires, the Kardashian sisters are pulling the plug on all their DASH stores — Miami Beach included.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kim Kardashian said in a statement shared on her lifestyle app and website. “We opened our first store as a family in 2006 and since then we have made so many lifelong memories. From opening locations in Los Angeles, Miami and New York, to having our Dash Dolls spinoff show, it’s been such a huge part of our lives.”

The reason for shuttering the remaining locations in Los Angeles and Miami? Kim, Kourtney and Khloé are focusing on other projects, such as the KKW Beauty line, Khloé’s Good American brand, and all of their respective lifestyle apps WWD reports.

Besides, a lot has changed for the reality TV stars over the past decade. “We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years, we’ve all grown so much individually,” Kardashian said on her app. “We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on. We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

The Miami Beach location opened in May of 2009 and was the major plot point of Kardashian spin off show “Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami,” which documented the sisters lives as they opened their Miami Beach outpost.

‘‘I am in love with the lifestyle here and the vibe is one I can truly get used to. Bringing our DASH flavor to Miami has [been] an amazing experience, and I have grasped the Miami way,” said Khloé in a 2009 interview with Miami.com. “I feel we have justified it well here in the store with tons of sexy clothes for all these sexy Miami ladies.”

No word on the exact date the Miami Beach-based DASH store located at 668 Collins Avenue will be closed for good as our calls went unanswered. But TMZ reports Kim is wasting no time and will be launching a lingerie and shapewear line soon because… mogul life is real.